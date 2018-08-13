Station News rss

New Stylus - Out Now!

Pick up your copy of the latest Stylus today! The August/September issue is now on stands and features reviews of this year’s Winnipeg Folk Festival, an interview with indie rockers Tops, and hype for the Girls Rock Winnipeg camp; as well as album reviews of Childish Gambino, and locals Kakagi, Slow Spirit, Hearing Trees, and Atlaas.

Read online here, and check out the Stylus website here.

Cover art by Ekene Maduka. See more of Ekene’s work on Instagram at @ekenemaduka