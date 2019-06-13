Station News rss

Introducing the Summer Festival Preview Series!

It’s June! Oh my gosh, it’s mid-June. Summer’s almost over.

Lucky for us, Manitobans know how to make the best of the middle months of the calendar. We are ever so fortunate to be bombarded with festivals this summer, from music to movies and more. There is so much to look forward to, that we’ve decided to invite festival organizers to share the hype. On Fridays at 3pm starting this week, check out our new Summer Festival Preview Series!

The Winnipeg International Jazz Festival, the Gimli Film Festival, Rainbow Trout Music Festival, Real Love Fest, SOS Fest, the Fringe Festival, and more are on tap to let you in on every little thing you need to know in order to enjoy the summer. Whether it’s unheralded bands to check out, local food vendors to stop in on, or family activities to consider – the Summer Festival Preview Series is there for you.

Victoria, who you of course know from The Right Cranky Morning Show will be in studio this week to tell us all about the Winnipeg International Jazz Festival. Once again – Fridays at 3pm is the time to tune in. And don’t forget your sunscreen.