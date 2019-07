Station News rss

Winnipeg Fringe Coverage

Tune in for Fringe Fest coverage from fringe fan Kelly Hughes! Kelly will be talking to performers and fringe goers highlighting what you can catch at this years festival.

Air times:

7/16 – 10-10:30pm

7/18 – 10-11am

7/23 – 2-3pm

7/25 – 10-11am

The festival runs July 17-28th, fest details at winnipegfringe.com GET OUT HERE!