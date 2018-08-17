Station News rss

Kids on the Radio! Radio Camp Extravaganza

Week 1 of Radio Camp wraps up today with a hour-long extravaganza from 1-2 PM!

Campers have been learning the ins and outs of radio all week, and their newly learned skills are showcased in today’s finale show.

Tune in for jokes, riddles, interviews, and debates on today’s hot topics: Pancakes vs waffles? Hotdogs vs hamburgers?

Programmed and planned by the campers themselves. Don’t miss it!

Update: Listen back to the show here.

Next week is Week 2 of Radio Camp, and their finale show will broadcast live on August 24 from 1-2 PM!

Photo: This week, Toby of Art City being interviewed by camper Amelia.