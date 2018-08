Station News rss

Sign up for DIY DJ 2018!

The sign up for our annual Culture Days celebration, DIY DJ, is now active!

On September 28, we’re inviting the listening public in for some one-time-only ‘DIY’ radio. Sign up with a friend, or on your own, and create a radio show with the technical assistance of our trained volunteers. Bring in your favourite music, recordings that are meaningful to you, and take over the airwaves!

Sign up HERE!