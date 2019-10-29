Station News rss

New shows this week!

You love to see it, folks: A new handful of fresh-faced, starry-eyed, silver-tongued, and keen-eared volunteers have recently completed their introductory training, and now, we unleash them onto the airwaves, for your listening pleasure. We’ve got two brand new programs debuting this week, and you’re not going to want to miss them.

Starting tonight (Tuesday) at 10:00 pm, two disciples of the local hip-hop scene, Trouble Child and Walker, present The Come Up – their weekly love letter to the lyricists and beatmakers that you’re not otherwise hearing. Their first show will feature an interview with local rapper Tonzo.

Later this week, on Friday at 3:00 pm, indie-folk dreamboat Jacob Brodovsky will introduce the world to Let’s Play DJ!, wherein he will welcome a different guest every week to discuss formative albums and other favourites of theirs. Expect different tunes, different stories, and different vibes each time.

There are more new shows to come yet, so don’t sleep on updates coming soon! And never forget that you could be among the next wave of new programmers here on CKUW. Email [email protected] to find out how you can become one of us.