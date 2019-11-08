Station News rss

Letters - A Radio Play

As we look ahead to commemorating Remembrance Day, we are happy to reprise our broadcast of Letters: A Radio Play, produced and recorded right here in our studios. We premiered it last year for this same occasion, and will be airing it this year, on Monday at noon.

Letters is a radio play written by local playwright Brian Langlotz. It’s inspired by real events of World War II, featuring those of the playwright’s family members who served as soldiers in that conflict. Come follow the journey of Paul Bailey, played by Jordan Phillips, a Canadian soldier fighting his way through Italy during World War II, and his wife Betty, portrayed by Elizaveta Katykhina, waiting for him to return, as told through the letters they send each other.