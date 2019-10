Station News rss

Stylus Magazine turns 30

In October 1989 a group of University of Winnipeg students lead by Karla Hilton published the first issue of Stylus Magazine. Over 150+ issues Stylus has represented CKUW and published local music and culture stories from a fresh, underground perspective.

Pick up Stylus for our printed radio program guide, radio volunteer profiles or music reviews. Congratulations to Stylus volunteers & staff! (p.s. a new issue is on the streets soon!)