Station News rss

Paticipate in Culture Days - Make Radio!

Time again to Do-It-Yourself on CKUW! During DIY-DJ we turn the airwaves over to our listeners for a chance to create a unique radio show. We’ll give you 30 minutes and operate the tech, you bring the ideas & music. It’s easy and fun!

This year DIY DJ is on Sunday September 24th from 3pm-6pm.

Sign up on your own or with a friend, and create a radio show with the technical assistance of our trained volunteers. Bring in your favourite music, recordings that are meaningful to you, and take over the airwaves!

Sign up HERE!