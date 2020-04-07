Station News rss

Support your Friends!

Posted by Rob on April 7th, 2020

CKUW’s Friends are adapting to the pandemic with new approaches to business. Check out whats available from our friends. Listen local, shop local!

  • Argy’s Records & Entertainment Shop – 204-253-8452
    • Web site orders, curb side pick up or appointment.
    • www.argy.ca
  • Cinematheque at Home
    • Curated by the Cinematheque to offer new theatrical releases to our audience every week through Vimeo on Demand.
    • winnipegcinematheque.com
  • Don’s Photo
  • Hollow Reed Holistic – 204-786-0820

