Station News rss

Voting for 2017 People’s Choice Awards is now Open!
Cast your vote here for your Favourite Host, Favourite Spoken Word Show and Favourite Music Show. The winners will be announced on Saturday, May 6 as part of the Volunteer Awards and Listener Appreciation Event. Join us on the afternoon of the 6th from 1-4 PM in Convocation Hall at the University of Winnipeg for radio celebrations, community engagement, and light refreshments.
Happy voting!