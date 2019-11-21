Station News rss

We are proud to report that students are still the coolest

The sun has set on another amazing edition of the Student Radio Marathon. Yesterday, we were privileged to welcome students of all ages, experiences, nationalities, musical interests, academic paths, and much more. It was a joy to welcome them to our humble studio – and hopefully a sign of future involvement with the station! Check out the links below to listen back to the twenty-one (!!!) different programs we featured this year.

Rachel and Francine discussing faith and inner-city activism

Gurpuneet and Harmeet sharing Sikh music and mantras

Lil’ Raspy and J-Dog playing tunes and talking about the Cheese Museum

Dru spinning some glam, new wave, disco, and more

Joe talking Super Smash Bros.

Ezra showcasing some of the weirdest music out there

Nick and Joe trading punches about movies

Miranda and Karla from GESA hyping their group’s events

DJ Mr. Noodles rocking tunes from around the world

Timi and Wumi sharing insights from the Nigerian Students’ Association

Thomas playing live acoustic tunes of his own making

Oluwatofunmi giving a brief but energetic snapshot of African culture

Razia giving us a dose of fun and inspiration

Seventh Star presenting Spirit Radio – songs of faith and Indigenous language revitalization

Tyler. Doom. That is all.

Four reps from the Bangladeshi Student’s Association sharing stories and music

Karla and Marie promoting the Youth Parliament of Manitoba

Cory Coyote bringing us on a nostalgic musical journey

Vicente praising the mighty Diane Warren

Kate and Izzy reciting some late-night poetry

Michelle wrapping up the night with Zimbabwean jams!