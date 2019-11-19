Station News rss

Student Radio Marathon - Nov 20

The 6th? 7th? 8th? annual Student Radio Marathon is nigh, dear listeners. We’ve got a real who’s who of U of W smarty-pants who are going to be jumping into the studio tomorrow (Wednesday) and making radio content for us all to enjoy. Never fear, your regular favourite programs will be back next Wednesday, fresh off a bye week. For now, get excited about the following:

7:30am: Gurpreet shares some insight on Sikhism

8:00am: Jenna has tunes, talk, and weather

8:30am: Dru brings some glam and new wave to the air

10:30am: Joe talks Super Smash Bros – and a related charity event

11:00am: Ezra keeps it weird with a selection of instrumental music

12:00pm: Seneca brings us back down to earth with some relaxing tunes

1:00pm: Miranda and Karla chat about the Geography and Environment Students’ Association

1:30pm: Danny plays music. We’re told it will be enjoyable

3:00pm: Thomas has live music and a guest from Manitoba Youth for Climate Action

3:30pm: Oluwatofunmi shares a selection of African music and culture

4:00pm: Razia provides your dose of inspiration and motivation for the day

4:30pm: Aimee is on the yoga, wellness, and health beat

6:00pm: Tyler plays some heavy stuff – beware!

7:30pm: Reza and the Bangladeshi Students’ Association will sing and play some songs

8:30pm: Karla discussing the Youth Parliament of Manitoba

9:00pm: Cory does what Cory does

10:00pm: Vicente presents the Diane Warren half-hour of power

11:00pm: Michelle closes out the day with a Zimbabwean musical medley

Phew! This ain’t no sprint, listener. Hope you tune in.