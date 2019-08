Station News rss

Sign Up For DIY-DJ 2019

Be a Do it Yourself – DJ for Culture Days 2019. The sign up is now active!

On September 27, we’re inviting the listening public to create ‘DIY’ radio. Sign up with a friend, or on your own, and create a radio show with the technical assistance of our trained volunteers. Bring in your favourite music, recordings that are meaningful to you, and take over the airwaves!

Sign up HERE!